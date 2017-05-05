Lagos lawmakers visit Olubadan

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—MEMBERS of the Lagos State House of Assembly led by their Speaker, Mr. Mudasiru Obasa yesterday visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, in his Popoyemoja palace, Ibadan.

The lawmakers who expressed satisfaction with the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi over his leadership qualities in the state, said they visited the monarch so as to benefit from his wisdom.

While welcoming the lawmakers, Oba Adetunji lauded them for their exemplary legislative roles.

The monarch noted that Ibadan automatically qualifies to be the next investor destination because it offers peaceful atmosphere with friendly taxation system.

He stated that as a business man, he realised that population and size play a very important role in economic development.

“With 11 local government councils – five in the metropolis and six in the less city and population to match – there is sufficient room for economic development to take place in Ibadan, than elsewhere.”

Oba Adetunji who was flanked by Eekarun-Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade commended the infrastructure development of the Oyo state government under Senator Abiola Ajimobi, saying this would also go a long way in driving more investment opportunities towards Ibadan.

Responding, the Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Obasa expressed gratitude to the first class monarch for the warm reception given to the members of the House.

He stated that they had come to drink from Kabiyesi Olubadan’s wealth of experience, promising to ensure promotion of Yoruba culture and language.

