Lagos LG elections : Why we won’t contest in 42 council areas – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said it will present candidates in the July 22 local government elections only in 15 of the 57 council areas of the state. The state chairman of the party, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on…

The post Lagos LG elections : Why we won’t contest in 42 council areas – NNPP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

