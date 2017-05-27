Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos LG poll: Sheriff-led PDP hopeful of good outing

Posted on May 27, 2017

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr Segun Adewale, has expressed confidence that the party will do well in July 22 council poll. Adewale of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led PDP, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

