Lagos pastor abortion saga: Police arrest 2 doctors, 2 nurses

Doctor said he was treating me for malaria—Victim

By Sharonrose Robert

LAGOS—Two medical doctors and two nurses have been arrested for allegedly procuring abortions on a teenager, who was impregnated by a man that has been parading himself as a pastor at the Agodo-Egbe branch of a popular Pentecostal church.

The victim, who was discharged from the hospital weekend, after being treated of an incomplete abortion, alleged that the main suspect had been sexually violating her since she started living with him at age 10.

She further disclosed that he impregnated her four times, alleging that with the connivance of a doctor, her guardian procured four abortions on her without her consent.

The bubble burst last Tuesday after the victim, who had just returned from a lab where the fourth pregnancy was illegally terminated, slumped while packing her belongings out of her guardian’s house.

She was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that the pregnancy was not properly evacuated.

During interrogation, the suspect, who was apprehended by residents and handed over to police at Area ‘M,’ Idimu, indicted two doctors and two nurses.

Among the suspects was a popular columnist on health matters in one of the national dailies.

Victim’s story

The victim identified the doctors as those who had carried out abortion on her. She disclosed that one of the doctors carried out three abortions, while the other did it once.

According to the teenager, “I started living with daddy (the suspect) after the demise of my parents at age 10. He would give me some drugs to drink and also put on adult film.

“Each time I got pregnant, he would take me to a hospital. Whenever this doctor (pointing at one of them) wanted to do it, he would inject me, saying that the injection was for malaria.

“He would also tell me that it might result to me loosing blood.”

During investigation, the suspect, who initially claimed to be a Pastor at the said church, later claimed he was only an elder in the church.

The suspects, as gathered, will be charged to court at the end of police investigations.

The post Lagos pastor abortion saga: Police arrest 2 doctors, 2 nurses appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

