Lagos PDP stalwart, Lukman Ajose defects to APC

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Prince Lukman Ajose on Wednesday joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ajose, a former two-time Executive Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area, defected to the APC at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja. He was received by APC State Chairman, Henry Ajomale, among […]

Lagos PDP stalwart, Lukman Ajose defects to APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

