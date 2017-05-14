Lagos Police smash notorious kidnapping gang

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected members of a notorious kidnapping gang.

It was gathered the suspects belonged to the gang of Evans, a kidnap kingpin, who has been on the wanted list of Police commands in the southern part of the country.

The two suspects were apprehended during a raid by operatives of anti-kidnapping.

According to a source, the operatives recovered four AK47 rifles, scores of ammunition and other dangerous weapons.

The operatives, it was gathered, smashed the kidnappers’ den at Igando and allegedly rescued a white man.

He said the police swooped on the gang’s hideout after a kidnapped victim, who escaped, disclosed their location.

Confirming the arrests, Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni said plans were on to arrest Evans, assuring the command would not rest until the kingpin was caught.

