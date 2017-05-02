Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos prophet dupes businesswoman of N70m, three houses to cure fibroids

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The police in Lagos have arrested one Prophet Oladele, 45, in Oke Ira, in Ogba area of the state for allegedly duping a businesswoman of N70m, a duplex, two five-bedroomed bungalows, a Lexus and a Toyota Highlander, 2014 model. The woman is currently in custody of the police at the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi. Problem […]

