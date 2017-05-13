Lagos raises alarm over abandoned buildings by FG

Lagos State government has expressed concern over the abandoned buildings owned by Federal Government and private individuals within Lagos Island axis of the state which criminals have now turned into their hideouts.

The Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Central Business District, CBD, Mr. Agboola Dabiri expressed the concerns on the threat constituted by the abandoned buildings within the district at the on going 2017, Annual Ministerial media briefing. Dabiri lamented that the abandoned buildings have become black-spots on the Lagos Island axis of the state.

According to him: “We have over 60 abandoned buildings and most of them are owned by the federal government and the buildings have been turned into hideouts of criminals.

“These are the dark spots within the district, some are occupied by over 100 miscreants. Some of them are within Marina, I am sure that very soon, the state government will take a decisive step on it.” He also said one of the biggest challenges on the Lagos Island CBD was that of over-population, which he said was as a result of the thriving economy of the state.

“Managing human traffic is not easy. When you have a large number of people coming to the CBD, it comes with waste challenges. On the island CBD, about N3 billion exchange hands on daily basis in terms of transaction,” he said. However, the special adviser said all illegal structures and shanties in and around Idumota pedestrian bridge were completely demolished, thus providing opportunity for the people to make use of it for the first time after over 15 years of abandonment.

The post Lagos raises alarm over abandoned buildings by FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

