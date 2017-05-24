Lagos Rapid Response Squad arrest fraudster who uses fake bank alerts to dupe people – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Lagos Rapid Response Squad arrest fraudster who uses fake bank alerts to dupe people
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has arrested a 34 years old man called Tunde Olaogun, for his alleged involvement in several fraudulent activities. NAIJ.com learnt that Olaogun, popularly called Mr CEO by friends, is a microbiologist, a dismissed civil …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!