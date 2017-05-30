Ambode breaks fast with Muslims, thanks God for opportunity to make a mark – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Ambode breaks fast with Muslims, thanks God for opportunity to make a mark
NAIJ.COM
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state seized the occasion of his second year anniversary in office and Democracy Day celebration to break fast with Muslims at Ramadan. The governor, a Christian, thanked the Muslim community in his state for …
