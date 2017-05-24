Lagos: RTEAN supports ban of yellow buses-Scribe

The leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos chapter, on Wednesday, said it supported the planned scrapping of yellow commercial buses by the State Government.

The secretary of the council, Mr Lekan Amusan, who confirmed this development, stressed that the union would support the State Government’s efforts to transform the transportation sector in order to attain a mega city status.

Amusan made this disclosure at an interactive session with members of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) in Lagos.

He disclosed that his association and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), had been approved as the sole automatic operators on the commencement of the new service scheme.

The RTEAN scribe, lauded Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for running a transparent government with human face, saying that members of both transport unions were consulted before the decision to ban the yellow buses was taken.

“Let me give kudos to gov. Ambode on the plan to scrap the use of yellow buses as commercial vehicles in Lagos because he invited members of both unions to a meeting in respect of the development and we accepted it.

“At the meeting, we were adopted as operators of the scheme because the government did not want to bring in new people and we submitted our names as interested groups,” he said.

On the cases of misconduct among the association’s park attendants, popularly referred to as “Agbero”, Amusan said that RTEAN’s members were courteous and non- violent in the discharge of their duties.

Amusan, however, said that three standing committees and a special task force had been constituted to check misconducts among members.

He blamed government for the proliferation of transport unions and associations, accusing it of not being consistent with its policies in the transport sector.

Amusan said only two unions were intended by the government to regulate the activities of transporters and the employees, adding that patronage and favouritism led to the approval of more groups.

The post Lagos: RTEAN supports ban of yellow buses-Scribe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

