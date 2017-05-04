Lagos Saves N99.72 Billion Properties From Fire Outbreaks

Lagos State Government on Thursday said properties worth N99.72 billion was saved from the various outbreaks that occurred in the state in the last one year.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Oluseye Oladejo, who disclosed this at a press briefing said properties estimated at sum of N16.62 billion was also lost to fire in the same year.

He said a total of 1,225 emergency calls were received by the state fire service, with 988 as fire calls, 139 rescue calls and 90 as false calls.

The commissioner said the agency also attended to numerous fire incidents, road crashes as well as emergency cases.

He listed the emergency cases to include 988 cases of fire incidents, 242 road crashes, two incidences of oil spillage, five gas explosions, emission and six cases of flooding.

Others include two cases of street light electrocution, eight cases of fallen tankers, 15 cases of illegally parked trucks, and a case of eroded power line amongst others.

Oladejo said the fire service agency has effectively carried out their responsibilities of fire prevention, firefighting, rescue activities, capacity building and public advocacy campaign as well as other humanitarian functions relating to safety of lives and protection of properties in the state.

“in view of the growing population and rapid physical development in Lagos State, we realised the urgent need to expand the operational frontiers of the fire service to meet the expectations of the people in terms of accessibility and proximity to the grassroots” he said.

Oladejo explained that in line with the government determination to make the state fire service respond proactively to disaster, that the state Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, approved the establishment of four new fire stations.

He said the new fire stations will be located at new multi-agency centre in Bolade Oshodi, Olorunda-Badagry, Eredo-Epe and Ijede-Ikorodu.

The commissioner said the one at the new multi agency centre has fully commenced operation adding that the state government chooses the strategic locations to enable it provide swift and effective services to residents.

He said in spite of the various accidents recorded during the period under review, the ministry was able to respond promptly to address the situation and save lives and properties.

