Lagos shops for new investors for 4th Mainland Bridge project

The Lagos State Government has said that it was shopping for new investors to take over the 4th Mainland Bridge project.

Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, Lagos Commissioner for Waterfront Development said this at the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing of the ministry in Alausa to commemorate governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office.

Akinsanya, while fielding questions from newsmen said that the old contractors were not able to meet the expectations of the state government on the project.

He explained that investors from various countries which include South Korea, Europe and America had indicated interest in the project.

“The pace the old contractors were moving was not what we were looking for.

“Right now, we are looking at many investors and the interests are high. I would rather wait till everything is finalised before giving the detailed information. “Investors from all over the world are indicating interest, from China, South Korea, Europe and America.

“On Murtala Mohammed Airport road, we did not get approval from the Federal Government but we are still working with them, we are getting things ready for the approval.

“Whenever the approval comes, the next day we will begin work on the site.

The post Lagos shops for new investors for 4th Mainland Bridge project appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

