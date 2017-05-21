Lagos socialite, Bolaji Esho is missing in action

For many that might not know him, Bolaji Esho is the boss of Eldorado and a well-known socialite based in Lagos, who at a point in time when all was going on well for him was generous and known to many of the praise singing musicians who couldn’t stop praising him to high heavens.

But like the good saying goes ‘’What goes up, must surely come down’’ it’s like the bubble has burst now and things are not as rosy as they used to be sometime back especially in the days of Eldorado at the Elegushi Beach, before relocating to Awolowo Way, Ikoyi with Malaysian boys as money was flowing like a waterfall and those boys were looking for entertainment and where to spend it. We heard one of the best places to go then was Eldorado, because of the unbridled fun they used to provide.

Now it’s like Bolaji Esho is living on past glory. There are two major dilemmas our glorified socialite is said to be facing right now. First is the allegation against him, which caused a lot of noise on the social radar and second are his many challenges of being able to meet up with his social buzz. “ We haven’t seen him at any major social event lately, maybe he is hibernating to gather himself together or rather re-strategizing to bounce back on the social scene” said one of his close pals in the social scene.

Society Gists will find out and allay all the worries of many who are missing his societal swags.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

