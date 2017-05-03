Lagos Spends N291bn On Infrastructure Development

Lagos State government on Tuesday revealed that the sum of N291 billion was expended on infrastructural development in the in the year 2016.

The state’s commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Mr. Akinyemi Ashade who made this known while briefing journalists in Lagos said the Budget performance for Y2016 closed at 80 per cent, with a total revenue N436.328 billion while total Internally Generated Revenue was N312.830 billin and a Capital Expenditure Ratio of 55:45.

He said the amount of money spent on capital development was justifiable and borne out of the administration’s desire to drive the implementation and execution of projects and programmes that will lead to the good performance of the budget and encourage focus on patronage of local contractors which will continue to help in job creation.

Ashade listed some of the projects embarked upon and some of which are still on-going to include completion and commissioning of 114 roads in partnership with local governments and local council development areas, the construction of overhead fly-over bridge at Abule Egba and Ajah, removal of 6 roundabouts along Lekki-Epe Express axis and replacing them with traffic light alternation system, Bus Rapid Transport garage in Ikeja, amongst others.

The commissioner added that the outcome of the recently conducted year 2016 Household and Poverty Headcount Survey, which is expected to be used to gauge the perception of Lagos residents on state government programmes, projects revealed the average household size of five occupants per household and about two percent children living in the state are out of school.

According to him, it is worrisome, adding that government is determined to ensure that the out-of-school children are provided with the opportunity for education in line with the present administration’s policy on inclusion.

He said the state government has also received N3. 8 billion from global fund to fight HIV, AIDS, assuring that the Ministry will continue to manage the economy of the state through prudent and stringent management of available resources.

