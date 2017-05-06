Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos State denies demolishing Ikorodu market

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government has distanced itself from the demolition of Sabo market on Itoikin road in Ikorodu. In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Government said it did not demolish the market and would not demolish any market or property in the state without … Continue reading Lagos State denies demolishing Ikorodu market

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

