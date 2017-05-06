Lagos State denies demolishing Ikorodu market

The Lagos State Government has distanced itself from the demolition of Sabo market on Itoikin road in Ikorodu. In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Government said it did not demolish the market and would not demolish any market or property in the state without … Continue reading Lagos State denies demolishing Ikorodu market

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

