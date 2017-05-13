Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to Train 1,300 Beneficiaries on Entrepreneural Skills

In fulfillment of its mandate to provide business development support to its beneficiaries, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) is organizing training workshops for over 1,300 of its beneficiaries during the month of May. These workshops are organized by the LSETF using various training and skill certification partners, who pass on important skills and […]

