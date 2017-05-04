Lagos State Government Demolishes Sabo Market, Ikorodu Overnight (photos)

The Lagos state Government demolished Sabo market Ikorodu overnight without giving any notice. Traders arrived the market this morning only find their shops destroyed, leaving many in tears.

See photos of the market below..

