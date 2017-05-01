Lagos State Government says no going back on ban of Danfo buses

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has reaffirmed that the state government will not rescind its decision to ban Yellow buses, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ in the state as a mega city state like Lagos deserves a better means of transportation. The governor re-assured the people of Lagos that the plan to phase out Danfo …

The post Lagos State Government says no going back on ban of Danfo buses appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

