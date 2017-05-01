Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State Government says no going back on ban of Danfo buses

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has reaffirmed that the state  government will not rescind its decision to ban Yellow buses, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ in the state as a mega city state like Lagos deserves a better means of transportation. The governor re-assured the people of Lagos that the plan  to phase out Danfo …

The post Lagos State Government says no going back on ban of Danfo buses appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.