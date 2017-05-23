Lagos State Govt cancels N844b Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Project

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has terminated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium of firms to build the 4th Mainland Bridge at the cost of N844 billion due to slow pace. The MoU for the 36 km bridge was signed on 25 May 2016 after two past administrations had promised to do so. The project […]

