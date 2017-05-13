Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos State Govt. earmarks N12.6bn for sports facilities, development

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it had earmarked N12.6 billion for sports facilities and sports development this year. The Special Adviser to the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sports, Deji Tinubu, made the assertion at a Ministerial Briefing in Alausa to commemorate the governor’s second year in office. Tinubu, also the Chairman, Lagos State…

