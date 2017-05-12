Lagos State Launches Free Public WiFi

The Lagos State government on Thursday, launched free public WiFi at parks and gardens in its resolve to achieve its smart mega city status.

The State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said the provision of the free WiFi was part of the efforts by his administration to make the state work for all its citizens.

The Governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olufemi Odubiyi, who stressed that the increase in patronage of parks and gardens spread across the state has prompted the government to equip the centres with free WiFi to serve the needs of visitors to the parks.

“Parks and Gardens are established to provide conducive environment for recreation and relaxation activities. As you relax and enjoy the recreational facilities in these parks, we are making it possible for you to access your mail, browse and search the internet on your tablets, smart phones and laptops via a reliable public WiFi”.

He added that the number of gardens and parks in the state had increased with the opening of the Badagry Recreation Park, recently. The initiative was kick-started at the popular Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, while others are expected to follow suit, according to the state government.

The launch of the initiative is part of activities to mark the 50 year anniversary of the creation of the state. Chief Public Affairs Officer, Ministry of Science and Technology, Bolarinwa Yusuf, said that the governor urged the people of the state to make judicious use of the newly launched portal known as “Citizens Gate”, a platform designed by the government to bridge the communication gap between the citizens and the government.

