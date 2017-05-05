Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos State University Releases List Of Students Facing SDC For Indecent Dressing.

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Lagos State University (LASU) through her management has released a list of students apprehended and facing the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) for indecent dressing. The indecent dressing for which the students were apprehended for include tattoo design on the body, wearing net crop top, wearing sleeveless top, wearing face cap, big earrings and tan tops. …

