Lagos to tackle Ketu gridlock with construction of lay-by

As part of efforts at ensuring free flowing traffic, Lagos State Government has revealed that it would construct a three-lane lay-by and modern motorpark at Ketu.

Revealing this at a stakeholders’ meeting with market women and men, residents, chiefs and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Acting Commissioner for Transport, Prince Lanre Elegushi, said government is committed to tackling points of traffic gridlocks in the state.

He said that findings by the Ministry revealed that travel time to and out of Ikorodu could be improved on if the Ketu traffic gridlock is addressed.

With this hindsight, he said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode approved that within the next six months, a multiple lay-by, a motorpark and a mini market should be constructed around Ketu Bus-stop.

