Lagos@50: Ambode restates commitment to deliver impactful projects

The Lagos State Government on Friday expressed profound gratitude to the Organized Private Sector and corporate sponsors operating in the State for their generous donation and unprecedented support in making the year-long celebration of the State’s golden jubilee anniversary a huge success.

Expressing the government’s appreciation in a statement, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, disclosed that more than a billion naira was raised in funding the various activities that were lined-up to commemorate the event in the state.

According to the Commissioner, Lagos State appreciates the sponsors’ gesture as a way of giving back to a state that has provided them with friendship and conducive environment for their businesses to thrive.

He said the support has afforded Lagos to become the first State in the country and also in the continent to have embarked on a hugely-successful year-long celebration of a milestone anniversary.

The corporate sponsors include, Eko Atlantic, Access Bank, First Bank, Glo, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Unilever and Laralek Nigeria Limited. Others are FCC Planet, CCECC; Julius Berger PLC; Craneburg, Eko Hotels & Suites; Visionscape; Avant Garde; Hitech Nigeria Limited, Metropolitan; Public Works and Onward Papers.

While commending the sponsors as “worthy partners of Lagos State” for their laudable roles and commitment to ensure a hitch-free celebration, the Government reiterated its determination to continue to collaborate with the organized private sector and corporate organization for the social and economic development of the state.

“Lagos State is grateful for the kind support that the Lagos@50 celebrations has enjoyed since May 27, 2016. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is pleased and encouraged that corporate Lagos shares his vision of using the golden jubilee not only to celebrate the undeniable progress in the State but to also reflate the economy as various individuals, groups and companies in the State have benefitted from the sponsorship,” he said.

Ayorinde added that as the State begins both the short-term and long-term plans for the next 50 years, Governor Ambode assures Lagosians of delivery of excellent services to the good people of the state.

It would be recalled that the last 50 days of the one-year celebration started on April 8, 2017 with the symbolic appearance of the Three Wise Men in some parts of the state offering prayers and gifts to citizens. This was followed with a popular Musical Drama tagged ‘Wakaa! The Musical’.

Other programmes that have features so far included FELA! The Broadway Musical concert; JAZZ meets Fashion; Lagos Loves The Cinema held in the five division across the State with films such as The Wedding Party, A Trip to Jamaica, Head Gone, Faji Aagba, ’76’, 93 Days, Maami, ROTI; Lagos Laughs and Ibile Comedy competition and the celebration of Social Clubs on Friday, May 12.

In continuation of the celebration, Lagos Carnival/Parade of colours will hold this Saturday, in various centres across the state. It will be the turn of the State Judiciary as they hold a special session to celebrate the State on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Igbosere High Court Foyer, while the cultural heritage of the State will be on focus as the Eyo festival holds on Saturday, May 20 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Other programmes include a special 50th anniversary Legislative Session at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex. On May 23, focus will be on the talents and ingenuity of pupils and students as the state host the Science, Arts and Crafts Exhibition by Junior and Senior Secondary Schools across the State.

A special State Executive Council Session to commemorate the golden jubilee anniversary of the State will hold on Wednesday, May 24 and finals of the Literary and Debate competition for all public schools will hold on May 25. Anniversary Jumat will hold on Friday, May 26 will hold at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque.

The celebration will be rounded off with a special Children’s Day event on Saturday, May 27 in the morning, while the climax of the day would be a special anniversary Gala Night to be hosted by the State Government.

The post Lagos@50: Ambode restates commitment to deliver impactful projects appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

