Lagos@50 to host glamorous premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Roti’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Lagos@50 to host glamorous premiere of Kunle Afolayan's 'Roti'
The Nation Newspaper
As Lagos State continues its celebration of 50 years anniversary, the next entertainment show that will put the commercial nerve of West Africa in the spotlight of the events is Kunle Afolayan's new flick, ROTI. The film is an Africa Magic and Golden …
Kunle Afolayan's psychological thriller, 'ROTI', to screen at Lagos @50
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!