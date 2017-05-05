Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos@50: Wedding Party, 76, other films for screening

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment

Lagosians will have a rare opportunity to watch some 10 top Nollywood films today (Friday), as a part of the ongoing Lagos @50 celebration. They are Kunle Afolayan’s new film, Roti, which will premiere at the IMAX Cinema in Lekki. The state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, is expected to be among the dignitaries and other …

