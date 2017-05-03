Lagosian photoshops late Dr. Adadevoh’s photo into a ‘Lagos at 50’ banner
A disappointed Lagosian, Deji Ayowole photoshopped late Dr. Adadevoh, who died while trying to curb the spread of Ebola, into a ‘Lagos at 50’ banner.
He shared the above photo and wrote….
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!