Lai Mohammed congratulates Anthony Joshua, FG to invite him soon

Nigeria’s Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, has congratulated world’s new heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, for defeating Ukrainian boxing star, Wladimir Klitschko, in last weekend match.

In a congratulatory message Tuesday, Mohammed said government was particularly disposed to the idea of hosting the Nigerian-born British heavyweight king, since he has said he is looking forward to giving something back to the country, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Lai who quoted Joshua who is proud of his Nigerian heritage, said;

”My heart is in Nigeria, My heart is in Britain. I am a Nigerian man by blood, yes,” the Minister quoted Joshua as saying in a recent interview, during which he also listed the secret of his success as pounded yam, eba and egusi – all Nigerian cuisine.

The Minister, who drew serious flak for his jollof rice goof recently, further hailed Joshua for his humility and undying spirit by coming off the canvas, after he was knocked down by Klitschko in the sixth round to win by a Technical Knock Out in the 11th round of the rip-roaring fight.

The Ogun State-born pugilist stunned the world on Saturday when he defeated Ukranian Wladimir Klitschko to become the unified Heavyweight Champion in front of a record 90,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium.

