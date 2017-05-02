Lai Mohammed jollof-rice scandal: 6 major differences between Buhari and Jonathan – Reno Omokri – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Lai Mohammed jollof-rice scandal: 6 major differences between Buhari and Jonathan – Reno Omokri
Former special aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said that the Buhari-led administartion is unpatriotic. Omokri's claim comes on the heels of the jollof-rice scandal in which Lai Mohammed, the minister of culture and tourism, goofed.
