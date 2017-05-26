Lai Mohammed Reacts To Death Of Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has received the news of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya with shock as he described the actress’ death as a big loss. Lai Mohammed who issued the statement in Beijing, China Thursday noted that the loss of the actress is a huge one especially to her family,…

The post Lai Mohammed Reacts To Death Of Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

