Lalong, Al-Makura decry drug abuse

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and his Nassarawa State counterpart, Tanko Al-makura, have decried the increased rate of substance abuse among youths in the country, despite governments and other stakeholders’ efforts at reversing the trend.

The duo, who addressed participants yesterday at the biannual Command Officers’ conference of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, observed that youths were being arrested daily for drug-related offences and called on the agency not to relent in efforts at curbing the menace.

While Al-makura, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said: “Nassarawa State is one of the top three states in Nigeria with problems of substance abuse,“ Governor Lalong, who was represented by his Deputy, Professor Sonni, said the theme of the conference, Developing the Agency’s Strategies for Effective Implementation of Government Drug Law Policy, was apt.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Col Muhammad Abdalla, explained that the three days conference would take on issues more holistically as “no matter how vibrant the drug law policy may be, if there are no corresponding, clearly-defined strategies for implementation, the policy will be sterile.”

The post Lalong, Al-Makura decry drug abuse appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

