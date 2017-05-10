Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong, Al-makura decry increase in abuse of substances among Nigerian youths

Governors of Plateau and Nassarawa States on Wednesday decried the increased in the rate of substance abuse among youths in the country, saying despite Governments and other stakeholders’ efforts targeted at reversing the trend, it continues. Governors Simon Lalong and Tanko Al-makura who addressed participants at the biannual Command Officers’ conference of the National Drug […]

