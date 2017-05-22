Lalong donates N10m to Plateau Youth Council, promises jobs through agriculture

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday donated N10 million to newly elected officials of Plateau Youth Council (PYC).

Laong, who made the donation in Jos, at the inauguration of the officials of the reconstituted council, also promised to empower Plateau youths through agriculture.

Newsmen, report that the PYC was reconstituted after 10 years of inactivity following series of litigation over its past executive councils.

The governor said that the money was a take-off grant to help the new officials to re-position the council to address challenges faced by Plateau youths.

Lalong, who noted that youths were very crucial to the growth of every society, promised to renovate the Azi Nyako Youth Centre in Jos, and also provide a vehicle to ease the movement of PYC officials.

He said that the state government would empower the youths with funds and materials to go into agriculture to boost food production, generate employment and boost self-reliance.

“My administration is using a three dimensional approach of Empowerment, Employment and Engagement so as to encourage Plateau youths to explore their talents toward improving their lots,” he said.

He said that government was taking advantage of viable agricultural value chains to provide opportunities in integrated animal farming, packaging industries as well as crop and vegetable production.

Mr Danladi Mann, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, in a remark, pledged to work with the council to address the needs of Plateau youths.

