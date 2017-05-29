Lalong, Etsu Nupe call on Muslims to pray for peace, unity
PLATEAU State Governor, Simon Lalong and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, have called on the Muslim ummah to use the period of the Ramadan fast to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country. Lalong stated this in his Ramadan message to the Muslim ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fast […]
