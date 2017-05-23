Lalong promises support to Plateau youths, as farmers laud him over prompt distribution of fertiliser

PLATEAU State governor, Simon Lalong has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continued support to youths in the state, even as the state chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, has commended the state government for its prompt distribution of fertiliser to farmers in the state. Lalong, while speaking at the inauguration of executive council […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

