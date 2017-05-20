Lamborghini Urus SUV to Pack 650 HP

Lamborghini’s upcoming Urus SUV will come packing a twin-turbo V8 under its hood, pumping out 650 horsepower.

Lambo CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed the information to Automotive News, also saying that a plug-in hybrid version of the new SUV will be available about a year after the standard SUV launches.

In its first year of production, which will be 2018, Lamborghini is planning to build 1,000 Urus SUVs. By 2019, 3,500 SUVs will roll off of Lamborghini production lines with Domenicali saying that production could grow even further if demand is high.

For perspective, Lamborghini built a total of 3,500 two-seat supercars last year, so the new SUV will essentially double the brand’s production.

The Urus will be built alongside the Huracan and Aventador in Sant’Agata Bolognese, where a new paint shop is being added.

The production version of the Urus will be revealed before the end of 2017 and will go on sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2018. It will sell for just under 200,000 Euros.

(Source: Automotive News)

