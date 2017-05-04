Lamido granted bail, back in court July 5
Dutse Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State. Lamido was standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace. The magistrate granted the two-term governor bail on self-recognition and adjourned the case until July 5. The court had […]
The post Lamido granted bail, back in court July 5 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!