Lamido granted bail, back in court July 5

Dutse Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State. Lamido was standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace. The magistrate granted the two-term governor bail on self-recognition and adjourned the case until July 5. The court had […]

