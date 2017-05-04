Lamido granted unconditional bail

The Magistrate Court 2 sitting in Dutse on Thursday granted unconditional bail to Sule Lamido, as a former governor who was democratically elected. Lamido is standing trial on four count charges that bother on inciting disturbance, criminal deformation, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace which is contrary to sections 113, 114, 394 and 397 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

