Lamido in Dutse to face trial

KANO – Detained former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido has been taken to Dutse, the Jigawa state capital to face trial over indecent utterances. The Nigeria police zone 1 had took into custody former Foreign Affairs Minister, Alhaji Sule Lamido last Saturday following petition by Jigawa state Government. Security sources at zone 1 told […]

The post Lamido in Dutse to face trial appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

