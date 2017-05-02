Pages Navigation Menu

Lamido: Police move ex-Governor to Dutse for trial

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has been taken to Dutse, the Jigawa state capital to face trial over his utterances. This is as the Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ‎called for his release. It was gathered that heavily armed policemen from the Nigeria Police Force Zone 1, […]

