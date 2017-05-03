Lamido’s detention in Jigawa stalls Abuja trial
The ongoing trial of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido before Justice B. Quadri of an Abuja Federal High Court has been stalled, as a result of his arraignment before at a chief magistrate court in Dutse, Jigawa state. He was on Tuesday morning docked on a four count charge for allegedly inciting…
