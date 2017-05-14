Land Reform hero laid to rest

The Zimbabwe Daily

President Mugabe and the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe pay their last respects to the late National Hero Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku at the National Heroes Acre yesterday. Inset: The late Cde Chidyausiku. Harare Bureau National Hero …

Chidyausiku a controversial hero Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)



all 16 news articles »