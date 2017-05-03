Landlord to court: My tenants smoking habit, inconveniences others

A 45- year-old landlord, Daniel Ago, on Wednesday, told the Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State that his tenant, John Ijba, was disturbing other co-tenants with his drinking and smoking habits.

Ago, a resident of Masaka, also complained to the court that Ijba was owing him N 18, 000 as three months’ rent arrears.

The plaintiff, who prayed the court to order the eviction of the defendant, said he was ready to forfeit the money he owed him to ensure the comfort of other tenants in the compound.

“My lord, my tenant is a smoker; and he is also a heavy drinker; even the his associates are terrible; I do not want him in my compound any longer because he is a bad influence on other tenants.

“My property is my major concern now; I need the court to help me recover it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ijba, however, did not deny the allegations but said that he had no bad friends or associates as alleged by his landlord.

The magistrate, Mr Victor Manga, in his ruling, ordered the defendant to vacate Ago’s house before June 2.

Manga adjourned the case till June 2 for a follow-up action on the ruling.

NAN reports that the defendant had rented two rooms in the compound at N72, 000 annually.

Ijba was supposed to pay his last rent after its expiration in January.

