Lanre Gentry Releases Statement after Release from Kirikiri Prison

The estranged husband of Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Lanre Gentry has been granted bail after being remanded in prison for an estimated 7 day period. Lanre Gentry had initially been dragged to the police on a two-count charge of assault and battery by his wife before the Ministry of Women Affairs, Lagos state Government took…

The post Lanre Gentry Releases Statement after Release from Kirikiri Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

