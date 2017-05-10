Lanre Gentry Remanded in Ikoyi Prison for Wife Battering

Lanre Gentry, the husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison for alleged wife battering, in the latest twist of the domestic violence drama. He was arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrate Court on a three-count charge of domestic violence, assault, and threat to life which he pleaded not guilty to. Gentry was granted […]

