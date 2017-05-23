“Lanre Gentry You Fall My Hand,” Popular MC Blasts Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband

A Nigerian MC popularly known as MC Bossman has taken shots at Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry’s husband, Lanre Gentry, after he was alleged to have domestically abused his wife. Recall that the actress had some weeks ago taken to her social media page to share photos of her bloody nose and bruised face as she…

The post “Lanre Gentry You Fall My Hand,” Popular MC Blasts Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

