Neymar hits hat-trick as Barcelona force chase for La Liga into final week – Eurosport.co.uk
Neymar hits hat-trick as Barcelona force chase for La Liga into final week
Neymar's superb hat-trick ensured that the battle to become champions of Spain will go until the final day of the season; Real Madrid need four points from two games to reclaim the title. See alsoLas Palmas v Barcelona: LIVE. Barcelona started slowly …
