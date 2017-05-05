Las Vegas Strip Club Aims to Use Cryptocurrency for Daily Operations

Just recently Bitcoin.com reported on how the sex industry is embracing bitcoin as a payment platform. One business located in Las Vegas called the Legends Room strip club will soon be utilizing cryptocurrency solutions for its everyday operations.

Also read: The Backpage Effect: Why the Sex Industry Thrives on Bitcoin

The Legends Room Strip Club Aims to Entice Tech Enthusiasts With Bitcoin and Beautiful Women

The Legends Room founder Nick Blomgren explains that his club is focused on capturing the attention of millennials and tech enthusiasts. The Las Vegas gentlemen’s club opens at the end of May and plans to accept bitcoin for services such as private dances and drinks.

Alongside this, the establishment also has a bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM) in the lobby. Additionally this past month the Legends Room created its own cryptocurrency (LGD) built on top of Ethereum. Users will be able to purchase bitcoin from the lobby ATM and buy LGD tokens that provide Legend members with VIP access.

The Legends Room also has a dedicated cryptocurrency specialist involved with the grand opening. Peter Klamka says he’s has been helping move the strip club’s daily operations into the digital currency realm. Klamka believes that adding bitcoins, an LGD VIP token, and QR codes to the strip club’s repertoire will add some unique experiences between members and Legends Club dancers. Klamka tells Motherboard in a recent interview;

If you think about who owns bitcoin and who uses it — younger, technologically inclined, likes the idea of nightclubs and beautiful women— we created an opportunity for somewhere they’d really want to spend it.

Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club Sees New Ways for Patrons to Interact With Dancers

The VIP membership which can only be purchased with LGD tokens gives members private access to an area created for celebrities and famous athletes. Klamka details that Vegas is the perfect place to utilize emerging cryptocurrencies for quicker payments and extra privacy.

“Vegas is all about what’s new, what’s different,” Klamka explains. “So let’s put a QR code on a porn star’s thigh and you can scan your app or even your blockchain wallet right on her thigh — Then all of a sudden you’ve got a real draw.”

Dance Dollars Go Digital

The Legends Room believes by opening up to innovative and emerging technology the Las Vegas gentlemen’s cabaret is “re-imagined using blockchain technology.” The club has also built its own wallet application for the VIP room and services.

“Membership evidenced by the ownership of digital tokens,” explains the Legends Room. “You will receive the Legends Room app similar to a digital wallet or airline boarding pass to show for entry. Digital tokens may also be used in the main room by non-members for club services except gaming.

Dance dollars have now gone digital.

Sex Workers and Adult Businesses Continue to Adopt Cryptocurrency Solutions

As bitcoin’s value increases, sex workers and businesses in the industry are gravitating towards digital currency solutions. “It’s convenient because you don’t have to worry about being robbed and clients can’t do chargebacks like credit cards,” details a sex worker to the publication Ibtimes in a recent editorial. Many other members of the sex industry are also joining the digital currency bandwagon like adult film star Tasha Reign who says she’s been using bitcoin for webcam shows for quite some time.

What do you think about the Legends Room strip club in Vegas? Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of Pixabay, the Legends Room, and Bitcoin.com.

At News.Bitcoin.com all comments containing links are automatically held up for moderation in the Disqus system. That means an editor has to take a look at the comment to approve it. This is due to the many, repetitive, spam and scam links people post under our articles. We do not censor any comment content based on politics or personal opinions. So, please be patient. Your comment will be published.

The post Las Vegas Strip Club Aims to Use Cryptocurrency for Daily Operations appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

