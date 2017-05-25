LASEMA averts major disaster in Magboro

What could have turned out to a major disaster in Magboro, Ogun State along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was on Thursday averted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) with salvaging of a 50,000 litres of truck conveying Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol from catching fire.

The incident occurred during early morning rain when a truck with registration number – Lagos MK88US belonging to MRS skidded off the road and fell on its side into the ditch spilling its content into the area.

Hundreds of residents of the area had thronged the scene struggling to scoop fuel before they were dispersed with the arrival of the emergency responders and security operatives from Lagos State.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu said that the Agency received the distress call at about 9.00am on Thursday through the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said LASEMA swiftly intervened and responded by mobilizing all the required personnel and resources to the scene.

According to him, although the scene of the incident falls outside the jurisdiction of its operation but Governor Akinwunmi Ambode gave express approval for the Agency’s intervention with the use of its heavy-duty equipment and crane.

The LASEMA boss said the Agency responded promptly with other emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Ogun State Fire Service, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the FRSC, while the truck was carefully lifted up by the Agency’s Crane.

He said the Lagos Fire Service also carried out blanket of the truck with chemicals to avoid fire outbreak.

The RRS, according to him, helped to chase people scooping fuel around the area to avoid any fire outbreak, while LASEMA sensitized the people on the danger of storage of fuel.

The General Manager, however, advised motorist especially articulated truck drivers to avoid over speeding and always adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and properties on the roads.

The post LASEMA averts major disaster in Magboro appeared first on Vanguard News.

